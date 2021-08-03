Impleum Achieves Market Cap of $54,927.18 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $54,927.18 and approximately $7.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,259,461 coins and its circulating supply is 10,152,515 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.