Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Fundamental Research

Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.56% from the stock’s previous close.

INCA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.36. 3,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Inca One Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$13.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

