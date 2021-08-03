Incent Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Incent has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market cap of $822,565.87 and approximately $20.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00142060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.02 or 1.00148507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00850363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.