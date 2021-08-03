Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $20,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $462.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

