Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

IBCP opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

