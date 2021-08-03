indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.16. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.