Indorse Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,146.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $599,413.83 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

