Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/30/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

7/15/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

7/14/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

7/8/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

7/6/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

7/1/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

6/29/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/15/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ILPT opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

