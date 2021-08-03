Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Reaches $0.0002

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.04 million and $555.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

