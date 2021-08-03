Informa’s (IFJPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 44,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

