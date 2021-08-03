Informa’s (IFJPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Informa stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

