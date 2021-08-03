Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $66.25 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $259.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $286.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

