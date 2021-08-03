Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $228,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

