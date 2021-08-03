Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.77

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 24724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.