Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.77

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 24724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
