Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 12.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Ingevity by 48.4% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

