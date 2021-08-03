Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 60,880 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $59.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

