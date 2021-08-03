Injective Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $212.90 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $212.90 million and $21.19 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.39 or 0.00016717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,336,900 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

