Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $631,946.90 and approximately $147.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

