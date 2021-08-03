Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.81

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.81 and last traded at C$21.49, with a volume of 413261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

INE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

