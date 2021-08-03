Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 1,397 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 183,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,680. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $80.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
