Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 1,397 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 183,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,680. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

