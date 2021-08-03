Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,088. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $406.36 million, a PE ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $6,270,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

