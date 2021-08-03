Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $194.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.40 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $771.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $863.85 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.