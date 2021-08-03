InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

INPOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group initiated coverage on InPost in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InPost presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 1,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. InPost has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.