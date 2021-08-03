Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Natalie Massenet acquired 4,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,988.50 ($25.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,473. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,947.34. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

