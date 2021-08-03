Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Buys 8,539 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 1,935,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $2,843,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

