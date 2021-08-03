Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42.

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 462,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

