Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GNTY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 14,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.