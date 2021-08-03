Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GNTY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 14,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
