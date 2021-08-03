Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NICK stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

