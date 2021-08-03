Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,648,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,859,247.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares acquired 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$20,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Wares purchased 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.42. 38,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,387. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

