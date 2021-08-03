Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $573.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

