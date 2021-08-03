Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 1,643 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$61.14. 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$59.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.33.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.55.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

