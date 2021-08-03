Insider Buying: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Jos Sclater acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,198 ($41.78) per share, with a total value of £159.90 ($208.91).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 3,158 ($41.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

