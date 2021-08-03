Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,360. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
