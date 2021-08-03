Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,360. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.