Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nickolas Stavropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 426,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Ameresco by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 440,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

