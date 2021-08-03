Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. 68,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

