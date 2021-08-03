Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 83,591 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

Shares of CRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 362,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,664,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

