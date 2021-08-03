Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COR traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. 187,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,790. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.08.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.