Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00.

NYSE DECK traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.44. 356,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,280. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $433.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.