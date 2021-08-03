Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells 7,529 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

