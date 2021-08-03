Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00.

FTNT traded up $13.14 on Tuesday, hitting $297.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

