Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $16,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 190,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $460.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

