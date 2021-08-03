Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Sells 10,387 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christen E.J. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 342,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.