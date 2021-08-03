Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells 9,189 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KRON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 76,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

