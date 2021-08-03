Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97.

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,193. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

