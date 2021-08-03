Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 526,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $50.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

