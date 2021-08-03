Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20.
Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 526,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $50.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
