Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 11,446 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $313,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 346,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -221.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

