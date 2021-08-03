Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 536 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96.

On Thursday, May 27th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45.

NVCR stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.13. 542,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,316. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NovoCure by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.