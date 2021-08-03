Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $34.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5,262.34. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,517. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,908.75. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,770.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.