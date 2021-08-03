Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00.

POWI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 460,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,803. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

