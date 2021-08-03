Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 9,849 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,363. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.38.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

